Sunny and Pleasant Saturday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The first ever Party on The Plaza earlier this month in Wheeling was a huge success.

Circus Saints and Sinners presented a 35-thousand dollar check to WVU Medicine Children's today to go towards the construction of a new children's hospital in Morgantown. The event was a full day of live music and local food vendors at the Plaza on Market Street, with all of the proceeds benefiting the hospital.