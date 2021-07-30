Sunny and Pleasant Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 51-55.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 77-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers with some thunder, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, warmer and more humid, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker