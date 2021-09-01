Sunny and pleasant Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler, Lows 53-57.
THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 74-78.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 74-78.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 74-78.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker