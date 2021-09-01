Sunny and pleasant Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler, Lows 53-57.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 74-78.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 74-78.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 74-78.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter