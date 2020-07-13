Sunny and pleasant Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog, Lows 58-60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still hot and humid, Highs 90-92.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunder, Highs 90-94.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter