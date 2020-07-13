Sunny and pleasant Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog, Lows 58-60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still hot and humid, Highs 90-92.
MONDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunder, Highs 90-94.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker