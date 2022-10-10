7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine, clear, and quiet in the weather department for the start of the new week! Broad high pressure has been in control since Saturday afternoon and kept things calm across the Ohio Valley. Early this morning, we woke up to temperatures in the lower 40s, but then rebounded back with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds were calm blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. The lack of cloud coverage will stick around for the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds hold off and stay clear. Radiational cooling is expected with clear skies and calm winds, meaning temps will drop into the mid to low 40s across the valley. There is no threat for frost tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day with high pressure still in control. Temperature wise, we will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few clouds are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the daylight hours will be sun filled again.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return with the chance for some spotty showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. The development of a cold front will bring a return of rain as we head into late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. We will see a chance for rain showers and breezy winds throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s with dropping temps into the afternoon. Much colder air will funnel in as we head into the weekend with max temps sitting below average. Winds will also be breezy at times with gusts as high as 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder air seeps back into the region with daytime highs in the mid to low 50s. Cloud cover will also be present. It will be another crisp evening for Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cooler air. Daytime highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with another round of rain showers scattered across the board. It will be much cooler with northwesterly winds present as well. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY: Another round of rain showers will colder air making a return. Daytime highs will range in the upper 40s to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey