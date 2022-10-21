We lost the gloomy skies that we have been seeing yesterday, seeing plenty of sunshine for much of the day. We also saw our temperatures trying to start warming on up. So for for your Feel Good Friday expect to see very pleasant weather, with plenty of sunshine and our High temperatures finally back on up to normal.

Friday: Sunshine and warmth returns. Expect to see plenty of sunshine throughout the day today. A couple of clouds will be present but that will be just a couple of clouds for 25% or less of the sky. High temperatures are finally back up to normal, sitting at 64 degrees here in Wheeling. Most areas will be sitting somewhere in the lower 60’s.

Saturday: The week ends very pleasant and our weekend begins beautiful. Sunny skies for your Saturday with our High temperatures sitting in the lower 70’s.

Sunday: Beautiful weather continues for your Sunday. Our weather will be pretty much a copy and paste from the day prior. Just a a couple more clouds than the day before, and just a degree or 2 cooler.

Monday: Sunny and warm weather continues as we begin a new week. Temperatures will be well above average sitting in the mid to low 70’s, with sunny skies throughout the day.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and remain warm for your Tuesday, Expect to still see some sunshine, but a expect a 50/50 of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will remain in the lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and still warm for the middle of the middle of the week and your Wednesday. High temperatures will be right around 70 degrees. With some spots in the lower 70’s and some in the upper 60’s. A couple spotty afternoon showers are also possible

Thursday: Partly Cloudy with slightly cooling temperatures for your Thursday. Expect to start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and by the time we get to dinner and sunset seeing some sunshine back into the Ohio Valley. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to low 60’s.

