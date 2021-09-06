Sunny and warmer for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 73-77.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then a few sprinkles, Highs 72-76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

