Sunny and warmer for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 73-77.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny then a few sprinkles, Highs 72-76.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker