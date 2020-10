Sunny and warmer for Wednesday

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: Clouds will filter in some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Overcast skies will continue on as we head into the evening and there could be a stray sprinkle due to the added moisture in the atmosphere. The winds will also be noticeable today from the E around 10-15 mph and there could be a few gusts up to 25 mph. The best chance for rain looks to be later this evening and into the overnight as a weak cold front makes its way into the region. Highs around 73-75.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperate weather is expected for your Tuesday. Rain showers are likely into the early morning hours with a weak cold front pushing into the region. We will see more sunshine in the Ohio Valley compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be around 65-67.