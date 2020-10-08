Sunny and warmer Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold, Lows 45-49.
FRIDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain showers, Highs 70-74.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 70-72.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker