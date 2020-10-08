Sunny and warmer Friday afternoon

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, similar conditions from the past few days will be seen today. It will be a nice and quiet day in the weather department. Winds will be calm, cloudless skies are expected, but a few fair weather cumulus clouds are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonal, around 66-68. A good day to be outside and rake leaves.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we inch closer to the weekend. High pressure will continue on and we will remain in the dry pattern. It will be another nice day with highs around 73-75, slightly above average.