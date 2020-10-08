Sunny and warmer Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold, Lows 45-49.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers, Highs 71-75.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain showers, Highs 70-74.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 70-72.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

