Sunny and warmer Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with chilly air, Lows 45-49.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Slow clearing and pleasant, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers developing, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstroms, Highs 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

