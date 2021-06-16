Sunny and warmer Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with chilly air, Lows 45-49.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Slow clearing and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers developing, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstroms, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker