7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rainy and breezy across the Ohio Valley for the early morning hours today. We dealt with a pesky cold front that brought with it rounds of rain and breezy winds into the region through the morning hours. Wind gusts were measured as high as 44 mph at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Most of the rain activity started to wrap up around the mid to late morning hours. Rain totals were right around a half inch with a few areas reporting three quarters of an inch. Once the front lifted through, we started to erode the clouds from west to east with more in the way of sunshine this afternoon. Daytime highs were reached just after midnight in the mid to low 60s. We had a shift in winds with cooler air funneling in the valley for the rest of the day. We will see a few pockets of cloud cover for the rest of the evening. Tonight, patchy clouds and isolated instances of clearing will take place, meaning we could see a few pockets of frost. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s to upper 30s. Winds will be noticeable and blow from the south around 5-10 mph. Grab a jacket as you step out the door tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Colder air seeps back into the region with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our shift in wind pattern will bring some cooler air into the region. We will trend to be mostly sunny for the morning hours with a few pockets of clouds for the afternoon and evening. It will be another crisp evening for Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia. Stay bundled up and bring layers of clothes for the game. Winds will be a bit stiff for the afternoon, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cooler air. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, I expect most of the region to remain dry. Winds will likely be breezy with gusts of 30 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with another round of spotty rain showers scattered across the board, mainly for the afternoon hours. It will be much cooler with northwesterly winds present as well. Daytime highs will sit in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Another round of rain showers with colder air making a return. Daytime highs will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s for Tuesday morning, I will expect to see another frost/freeze weather headline. There could even be a few isolated snow flurries flying.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day. Temperature wise will be much cooler than average, maxing out in the mid-40s. There could be an isolated shower present with a stray flurry in the morning hours. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with daytime highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a stray flurry or two. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day, we will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey