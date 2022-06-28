7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunny skies were back across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Hopefully you were able to soak up some sunshine or be outdoors at some point today. Muggy levels were very refreshing yet again. If you were a fan of the weather pattern yesterday, today would be very similar. We maxed out thermometers in the mid-70s once again. A few patchy clouds start to move in towards the evening hours. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with temperatures back down in the mid-50s. Some patchy fog in the lower lying areas could develop. Feel free to open those windows yet again with a refreshing air-mass overhead. We will start to increase thermometers to end the week.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies yet again with temperatures expected back in the lower 80s, which is on par for average during the end of June. Dew point temperatures may start to increase thanks to a southwesterly wind at the surface.

THURSDAY: Broad ridging will keep the Ohio Valley in a warm, yet dry airmass with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 80s. A change in flow will result in precip on Friday. Muggy levels will start to feel a bit more noticeable.

FRIDAY: Happy July 1st Ohio Valley! Partly cloudy skies will best describe sky coverage with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. This is something I will keep an eye on for you. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s with heat index values likely in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: A grey day is expected with rain back in the forecast. We will likely see a start to finish day of rain, something we have not seen for a while. A cold front is expected to shift into the region providing the showers with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. If you have party plans, maybe a good idea to plan to be inside for some of it. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Chances for rain will be around for the morning and afternoon, but the day will not be a complete wash. Daytime highs likely back in the lower 80s. The afternoon and evening are trending to be dry under partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Happy 4th of July! In terms of your weather, patchy clouds and sun for the holiday. The patriotic theme of grills and pools should be able to be utilized, because we are expected to be precip-free. In terms of temperatures, we will max out in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies could make their way into the forecast with temperatures ranging in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey