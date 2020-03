Sunny day before a bit of winter

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Frosty start, plenty of sunshine, nice and dry, Highs 50-53.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow starting by dawn, Lows 32-34.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy, cold and windy, snow and rain mix, Highs 37-40.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and a bit warmer, Highs 42-45.

SUNDAY: Bigger warm-up with even more sunshine, Highs 56-59.

MONDAY: Warmer yet with scattered clouds, still dry, Highs 58-61.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, Highs 54-57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain showers, Highs near 50.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman