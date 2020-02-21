Sunny Friday and Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Skies clearing and colder yet, Lows 14-18.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies, cold and dry, Highs 33-37.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few rain showers, Highs 56-60.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with snow showers by evening, Highs 45-49.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker