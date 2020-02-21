Sunny Friday and Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Skies clearing and colder yet, Lows 14-18.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies, cold and dry, Highs 33-37.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few rain showers, Highs 56-60.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with snow showers by evening, Highs 45-49.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter