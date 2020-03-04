Sunny morning with spotty shower later

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Rounds of rain with some thunder, breezy but warm, Highs 56-60. TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and dry but cooler, Lows 35-38. WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, mainly dry, still mild, Highs 51-53. THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, nice and dry, Highs 50-52. FRIDAY: Cloudy with chance of rain and snow, chilly, Highs 39-42. SATURDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and nicer, Highs 40-43. SUNDAY: Warming a bit with even more sunshine, Highs 53-56. MONDAY: Warmer yet with more clouds, few rain showers, Highs 57-60.