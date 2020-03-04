Sunny morning with spotty shower later

TODAY: Sunny start, increasing clouds, spotty PM shower, Highs 51-54.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, still breezy and colder, Lows 28-31.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, nice and dry, Highs 50-52.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder with snow showers likely, Highs 38-41.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and a bit warmer, Highs 42-45.
SUNDAY: Bigger warm-up with even more sunshine, Highs 55-58.
MONDAY: Warmer yet with more clouds, still dry, Highs 58-61.
TUESDAY: Clouds and rain showers return, Highs 52-55.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

