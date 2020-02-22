Sunny Saturday and Sunday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sunshine takes over and dry, but still cold, Highs 34-37. TONIGHT: Very cold again with few breezes, Lows near 20. SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nicer-feeling day, Highs 44-47. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon patchy clouds, mild, Highs 49-52. MONDAY: Clouds return with rain likely most day, Highs 48-52. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, Highs 50-53. WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain continuing, snow late, Highs 44-47. THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs near 32.