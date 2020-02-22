Sunny Saturday and Sunday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cold, Lows near 20
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few rain showers, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers to evening snow showers, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 28-30.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker