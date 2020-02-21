Sunny Saturday and Sunday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold, Lows near 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few rain showers, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers , Highs 31-35.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 28-30.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

