(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: A perfect way to end the work week! After the morning’s fog moves out, lots of sunshine through the day with a high of 76 degrees. To make it even better – low humidity too!

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees and low humidity.

Sunday: Starting off sunny before some clouds build in through the day. High of 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms, mainly in the second half of the day. High of 81 degrees.

Tuesday: Grey skies and more showers are possible in the forecast. High of 76.

Wednesday: A chance for showers remains in the forecast but this should not be much rain overall. High of 77.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. High of 75.

