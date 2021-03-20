Sunny skies and warm temps to kick off the week!

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: Sunny, high of 63 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, high of 64 degrees.
Tuesday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, high of 64.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain. The rain chances go up as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. High of 66.
Thursday: 50% chance of rain on under mostly cloudy skies. High of 69.
Friday: A chance for rain in the morning with clouds clearing throughout the day. High of 60.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 58.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler