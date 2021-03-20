Sunny skies and warm temps to kick off the week!

Sunday:  Sunny, high of 63 degrees.

Monday:   Sunny, high of 64 degrees.

Tuesday:  Clouds increasing throughout the day, high of 64.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain.  The rain chances go up as we get into the afternoon and evening hours.  High of 66.

Thursday:  50% chance of rain on under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 69.

Friday:  A chance for rain in the morning with clouds clearing throughout the day.  High of 60.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

