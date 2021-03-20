Sunny skies and warm temps to kick off the week!

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Sunny, high of 63 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, high of 64 degrees.

Tuesday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, high of 64.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain. The rain chances go up as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. High of 66.

Thursday: 50% chance of rain on under mostly cloudy skies. High of 69.

Friday: A chance for rain in the morning with clouds clearing throughout the day. High of 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler