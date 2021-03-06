Sunny skies are here to stay for the next several days

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies and warmer with a high of 52.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 61.

Wednesday: Starting off with mostly clear conditions but clouds will build throughout the day and there is a chance rain will begin in the evening/overnight. High of 63.

Thursday: Overcast and windy with a chance for showers throughout the day. There is also a chance these showers could be part of a thunderstorm. High of 62.

Friday: Still a chance for rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High of 55.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

