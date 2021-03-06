Sunny skies are here to stay for the next several days

Weather
Sunday:  Sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies and warmer with a high of 52.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 61.

Wednesday: Starting off with mostly clear conditions but clouds will build throughout the day and there is a chance rain will begin in the evening/overnight.  High of 63.

Thursday:  Overcast and windy with a chance for showers throughout the day.  There is also a chance these showers could be part of a thunderstorm.  High of 62.

Friday:  Still a chance for rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy.  High of 55.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

