7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Frosty cold as we began our Thursday with morning temperatures in the mid to low 30s. This frost today has officially concluded the growing season for the Upper Ohio Valley, according to the NWS. Sunshine was around for the morning and early afternoon today. The thermal energy made the air feel warm, although it was a bit breezy once again. Daytime highs were in the mid to low 50s today with winds continuing to stay noticeable and blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph. A few clouds will build in as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, clouds will be around then gradually decrease in nature from west to east with drier air moving in. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Wind chill factor could be in the lower 30s for the morning commute.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and starting to see a rise in temps! We will climb back to the low 60s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights, as it will get colder once sunset takes place.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will also start to improve with the sunshine back. Daytime highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s. Great outdoors weather to go for a hike or cut grass.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet with temperatures nearing the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be great opportunity to get that last mow of the yard done with the mild air in place.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, quiet, and dry for the new week. Daytime highs will trend warmer than average, back in the lower 70s. Conditions will start to change as we approach mid-week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm air sticks around. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return to near seasonal temperatures. We will max out in the mid to low 60s with a chance for some rain showers for the late morning and early afternoon hours.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the second half of the week. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey