(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off with fog across the region and then clearing skies as we get into the afternoon. It should be a relatively sunny day as we get past lunch. It will be hot and humid with a high of 86 degrees and feels like temps sitting right around 90 degrees due to the humidity.

Wednesday: Most of the day will be sunny with high heat and humidity. High temps are in the upper 80s and feeling like the low 90s. The humidity will be unbearable once again. Some showers and storms will move into the forecast this evening, mainly late in your day. Those will likely have some storms within them which is putting most of our area under a 1/5 or 2/5 risk for severe weather. Our main concerns will be gusty winds and small hail. More detail about these storms can be found here.

Thursday: A few showers could be leftover for this morning but that will mainly be done before you head out the door. There is also a chance for a small sprinkle later in the day but nothing I would bother yourself with. The day overall will be sunnier. Temperatures and humidity should drop a little bit but not enough to make it noticeably cool and dry. High of 85 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 88 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers returning in the evening. High of 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 87 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 83 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler