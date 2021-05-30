Sunny skies for Memorial Day

(7 Day Forecast)

Memorial Day: It’s set to be a gorgeous day for Memorial Day. High of 71 is a little cooler than our normal high of 75, but not as cool as the weekend has been. Some patchy fog to start off the morning but that will dissipate as the sun rises. Otherwise, clearing skies throughout the day will give us a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 74.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain throughout the day, especially in the second part of the day. High of 72.

Thursday: Showers throughout the day with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 73.

Friday: Clearing skies throughout the day with a high of 76. Showers are likely in the first part of the day.

Saturday: Temps finally getting above average again with a high of 83. There is a chance for a few showers but nothing major.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 81.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler