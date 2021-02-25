Sunny start Friday morning

Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, 23-27.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 44-4.8

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, Highs 53-57.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with additional showers, Highs 56-60.

MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 43-47.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then rain showers, Highs 48-50.

THURSDAY: Considerable clouds and still cool, Highs 45-49.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

