Sunny start Friday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, 23-27.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 44-4.8
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with additional showers, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 43-47.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 41-45.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then rain showers, Highs 48-50.
THURSDAY: Considerable clouds and still cool, Highs 45-49.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker