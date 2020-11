7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! The weekend is just around the corner. If you need plans for this finally Friday, maybe throw on your favorite flannel and go outside and split some logs. It's going to be a little chilly but finally feeling more like Fall for the Ohio Valley. There will be a some clouds in the skies today as a very weak cold front sweeps through. We will not see anything in terms of precipitation from the front. Our temperatures will be on par with average today, with highs topping off around 52-54. The winds will not be a factor today, but they will be blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. It will be cold overnight tonight with lows around the freezing mark. Maybe curl up by a far in the living room and watch a good movie or read a book.