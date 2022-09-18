Another beautiful day today to finish out the weekend and actually our last weekend of summer! We saw plenty of sunshine with temperatures above normal in the lower 80’s. So a little warm and a little sticky but overall was a very pleasant day today. Unfortunately we will see things change as we begin a new work week tomorrow.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy skies for your Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Best chance to see storms will be for the late morning hours as a line of widespread to scattered storms roll through between 8am and 12pm. Afternoon hours will remain mostly cloudy but an Isolated shower and rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. A cold front will move on through during the late afternoon and early evening hours, so some spotty thundershowers are possible between dinner time and sunset.

Tuesday: Clearing out and warming up for your Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s. While there will be some cloud cover expect to see more sunshine than clouds.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and even warmer for your Wednesday and the middle of the week. Temperatures will sit in the mid 80’s with a mix of clouds and sun for much of the day. However another system looks to move on through for the second half of the day. So some scattered Thunderstorms are possible starting in the later afternoon hours.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms continue as you begin your Thursday. Just a couple showers for the morning hours, but a couple rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Otherwise partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Another cold front moves through so expect things to feel cool for your First day of Fall. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Sunshine returns for the end of the week but temperatures continue to drop. Mostly sunny skies for your day on Friday with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant as we begin the weekend. Expect to see your high temperatures sitting in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Remaining partly cloudy but things starting to warm up. So remaining pleasant for the second half of the weekend but we will see our high temperatures warm up to the lower 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick