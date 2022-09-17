Beautiful weather continued for the start of our weekend. Plenty of sunshine with just a couple clouds mixed in here and there across the area. Things were a little warm and sticky, as some areas saw temperatures break into the 80’s. Dew points sat in the low to mid 60’s, which made things feel sticky for your Saturday. We will see the beautiful weather continue as we finish out the weekend.

Sunday: Mostly sunny for your Sunday. Expect to see sunny skies with some clouds mixed in here and there throughout the day. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80’s with dew points remaining in the low 60’s, so things will feel a little bit uncomfortable for the day tomorrow.

Monday: Change comes for your Monday, as we start a new week. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast, thanks to our next system that looks on move on through late Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Mostly Cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Best chance to see storms will be for the late morning hours out ahead of the cold front, as well as dinner time to sunset as a cold front looks to move on through. Our high temperatures will sit in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Warming back up and some sunshine returns for Tuesday. Partly Cloudy skies with our high temperatures right around 80 degrees. So back above normal and we will see those high dew points stay around, continuing to make things feel a little bit uncomfortable.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy to start the middle of the week and your Wednesday. High temperatures in the mid 80’s with high dew points. Another system looks to try to make its way through the area. So expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Then showers and thunderstorms return to the area for the evening hours into your Thursday.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms continue for the start of your Thursday. Am showers with a couple rumbles of thunder are possible. Otherwise partly cloudy with high temperatures below average in the lower 70’s and even as low as the upper 60’s.

Friday: Cooler temperatures and a mix of clouds and sun continue as we finish out the work week. Partly Cloudy skies, with our high temperatures sitting in the lower 60’s.

Saturday: Saturday begins where Friday left off. Partly Cloudy skies for the day with high temperatures remaining well below average in the low 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick