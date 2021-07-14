Sunny with higher heat Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 65-69.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies, hotter and more humid, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine with some late-day thunder, Highs 84-88.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with occasional showers, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Brighter skies then a few showers, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker