Sunny with isolated shower

TODAY: Sun early, increasing clouds with iso’d thundershowers in PM, Highs 82-85.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, trending hotter and more humid, Highs 84-87.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot with showers possible late day, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Some sun early with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 83-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with sct’d thunderstorms more likely, Highs 82-84.
MONDAY: Drying out a bit with partly sunny skies, still warm, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Some sun, but showers/thunder returns, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

