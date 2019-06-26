Sunny with isolated shower

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun early, increasing clouds with iso’d thundershowers in PM, Highs 82-85.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, trending hotter and more humid, Highs 84-87.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot with showers possible late day, Highs 86-89.

SATURDAY: Some sun early with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 83-86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with sct’d thunderstorms more likely, Highs 82-84.

MONDAY: Drying out a bit with partly sunny skies, still warm, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Some sun, but showers/thunder returns, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman