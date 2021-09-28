Sunshine and blue skies are on tap to return tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A heavy dose of rain for part of the viewing area early on this morning gave way to a rather grey and dreary day in the Ohio Valley. Some good news though, most of the clouds are on their way out of the area as broad high pressure is set to return. We will continue to clear out as we head into the beginning stages of your Wednesday. This will also allow us to dry out from the early morning showers. Winds will start to weaken, meaning some patchy fog is not out of the question to begin your day tomorrow. Overnight temps will drop down to near 50 degrees for a crisp and cool start to your Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Hello sunshine! We return the bright yellow orb to the forecast for the midpoint of the work-week. We will be under the influence of high pressure and that will keep clouds at bay for the entire region. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, which is on par for seasonable as we near the end of September. Keep the sunglasses handy for the rest of the week as that high pressure will likely stay around. No threat for rain until we head into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Expect to see sunshine and blue skies all throughout the region once again as that high pressure keeps us dry. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s if not upper 60s once again.

FRIDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! Spooky season has officially begun and my calendar. For your finally Friday, we stay the same in regards to the weather. High pressure is around, meaning sunshine and calm conditions. High temperatures stay in the lower 70s. Friday night football looks to be calm and cool for all! Just how we want it!

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend. we could start to see a few more clouds building into the region with a change in wind direction. Temperatures will max out in the low 70s for our afternoon high. We will stay dry for the daylight hours with an increasing threat for rain as we head into the overnight hours to Sunday.

SUNDAY: The next weather maker is expected to cross into the region as we head into the back half of the work-week. A stationary front will wobble down into the Ohio Valley with some scattered showers possible from the morning and into the afternoon. Not everyone will see rainfall as of now. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s for the afternoon high.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers in our area. High temperatures will max out around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dreary weather as we head into Tuesday. Scattered showers will be around with temperatures in the upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey