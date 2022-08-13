Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and PM showers likely. Highs in the low 70’s

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with some scattered PM thunder showers. Highs in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with temperatures on the rise. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs right around 80.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick