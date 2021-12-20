Sunshine and dry weather stick around for most of this work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Wall to wall sunshine is not often or characteristic for the Ohio Valley in the ladder stages of December. But if you wanted to find the chill in the air, all you needed to do was step outside. Early this morning, we woke up to temperatures in the mid 20 today and only warmed to near 40 degrees for the afternoon. That is on par for average for this time of year. We are only one day away from officially being in astronomical Winter or the shortest daylight hours of the year! Calm winds and clear skies are expected as we head into the evening hours tonight. Temperatures will once again be frosty cold tomorrow, waking up in the mid to upper 20s. The sunshine should stick around for a few more days this week.

TUESDAY: It is officially the first day of astronomical Winter! Will it start to feel more like Winter? It is not trending that way…. For it being the shortest daylight hour day of the year, we will only see the sun for nine hours, nineteen minutes and eighteen seconds. At least during that time, we will see blue skies and sunshine. A few clouds are possible for the second half of the day though. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds will be introduced to the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through. Our high temperature will be reflective with that much colder air in place, as we will struggle to get out of the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: A seasonable day is likely as we transition closer to the special day. High temperatures will be back in the lower 40s, but a warming trend is expected as we head into the weekend. That will decrease the odds of a white Christmas for now. If anything, it could be more brown than white with an uptick in rain likely.

FRIDAY: Christmas Eve has arrived! The odds are not in our favor with the current forecast and trend in weather model data (yes, I always like the trend). A new weather system will roll through, ushering in warmer than average air into the valley. This warm air will allow precip to fall as rain for the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will be in the lower 50s. Winds will also start to become breezy in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Merry Christmas to EVERYONE across the Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, keep an umbrella with you if you plan to travel to grandma’s house early. A few lingering rain showers are possible. Winds will stay breezy and temps will be mild, as we max out thermometers in the lower 50s once again. That will end our chances for a white Christmas.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with seasonably cold air in place. High temps will be back in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with temps in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey