Sunshine and high heat to end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Another hot one is on the way as the upper level ridging will stay intact through the beginning of the weekend. It will be another day where it may be too hot to be outside. Yes, I am saying that and it is only mid May. Mostly sunny skies are set to return as we end the work-week. It has been very warm the last few days with plentiful sunshine. WE are off to a very mild start this morning as temperatures are in the 60s for most of the Ohio Valley. It might be best to do any outdoor activities early on, so you are not outside during the peak heating hours. If you are outside today, stay hydrated and warm sunscreen. The UV index will be high this afternoon, meaning sunburn will take place in 30 minutes. Temperatures will be hot this afternoon, maxing out in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a good afternoon/evening to get outside and grill. If you have a pool open, it may be best to cool off in there. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Into the overnight hours, we will stay with the partly cloudy skies and mild air. Low temps will be in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy as we head into the weekend. The warmer air-mass will stay intact for the weekend as temperatures will max out in the mid 80s. Dew point values will start to increase as we head into the afternoon thanks to the upper air pattern starting to shift and bring in more moisture to the surface. Rain chances will be low on Saturday, but will increase as we head into Sunday and the next work-week.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will be present as we end the weekend. Shower activity is likely to return in the late afternoon/early evening. Rain will be scattered and not everyone will have their gardens watered. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s. Dew point values will be in the low 60s and that means it will feel sticky outside.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as we head into the next work-week. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for our high and we will see some rain showers in the area, mainly in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and some rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for rain showers throughout the day as a cold front is set to sweep into the area. This will drop temperatures back closer to average by the end of the week. High temperatures will be reached before the front pushes through, maxing out in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: A few showers could stick around for the morning hours on Thursday, but then the clouds will clear out and the sunshine will return. Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s which is close to average.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey