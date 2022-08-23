7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Widespread pockets of dense fog were present across the Ohio Valley to start the day. Most of the fog started to lift in the mid-morning hours with lunchtime finally seeing a return of some sunshine. There was cloud cover across the board this afternoon and evening thanks to an upper-level system slowly working through. There were even a few pop ups scattered about the board into the early afternoon. That will likely stick around into the evening hours. Dew points stayed noticeable and muggy with daytime highs maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s. A standard late August day for the Ohio Valley. Tonight, areas of patchy morning fog is possible to develop once again with the clearing skies and calm winds. Overnight lows will be down in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will reign supreme with the trend for rain being low. Although, the weak upper-level system could fire up a few showers in the afternoon. I expect most of the region to trend dry. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s. It will stay feeling sticky.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the week, daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Dew point temperatures will be on the climb into the weekend. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the mid-80s with a stray shower or two possible. Coverage will trend scattered in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. The best timeframe for precip will be late morning into the afternoon hours. The sun will remain into the weekend. If you are heading out to Friday night football, keep an eye on radar in case a stray shower does bubble up. Most of the rain will be cleared out by kickoff.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy skies with seasonable air in place. It may feel slightly sticky. Daytime highs will be back in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging in the mid to low 80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with a few pockets of showers possible with the advancement of our next weather system. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. Coverage will be spotty in nature.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day with a return of scattered showers possible. It will not be a full day of rain. Daytime highs will trend in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey