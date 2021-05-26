Sunshine and less humid Thursday

TONIGHT: Showers ending then some clouds and fog, Lows 55-59.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and dry, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some soaking rains, Highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 60-64.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-67.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: More clouds with some late-day showers, Highs 74-78.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few showers, Highs 76-80.

