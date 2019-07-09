Sunshine and less humid

Breaking News
TODAY: Patchy fog then plenty of sun, warm but less humid, Highs 86-88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with stray PM showers, very warm, Highs 87-90.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 84-86.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, dry, less hot and humid, Highs 81-83.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies and staying dry, very warm, Highs 85-88.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, dry with heat/humidity ramping up, Highs 86-89.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms developing, Highs 86-89.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

