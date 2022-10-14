Following thunderstorms and showers yesterday, we saw temperatures on the mild side and saw the return of the sunshine. SO get outside and enjoy the 60’s and sunshine while you can, because things wont stay this way, as we are expected to see big changes next week!

Friday: Mild temperatures and sunshine for your Feel Good Friday. So expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60’s, and even upper 50’s in some spots. If your heading out to watch any high school Football this evening, your are going to want to grab a sweatshirt.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions begin the weekend. Expect to see our high temperatures will be in the mid to low 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny for your Sunday and as we finish out the weekend. So enjoy the 60’s and sunshine, because we see things begin to change for our day tomorrow.

Monday: Gloomy conditions begin the week. Mostly Cloudy skies for your Monday with high temperatures right around 50 degrees. A couple spotty am showers are also possible.

Tuesday: Clouds remain and temperatures continue to cool down. Mid tow 40’s for your day on Tuesday. We also see precipitation chances continue. On and off drizzle and mist is likely, but we also see the chance for some snow flurries, mainly for the morning hours.

Wednesday: The chance for some snow flurries continues into the middle of the week. Temperatures in the mid 40’s, with drizzle and mist continuing.

Thursday: Chance for snow goes away and we see some sunshine return. Temperatures will sit right around 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick