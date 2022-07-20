7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the board for the midpoint of the work-week. It was very warm, daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 80s for the Ohio Valley with oppressively high dew point temperatures. It was for sure weather you could wear. The high dew points and warm surface temperatures will aide in potential storm development this evening. Our entire region is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns for right now are damaging winds and heavy rain. The timeframe for frontal passage will likely be around 10 PM through 2 AM Thursday. Stay weather aware and prepared for the overnight hours. Tonight, thunderstorm development will take place with some areas seeing gusty winds and downpours. Most of the rain will clear out after 3 AM and it be bright blue skied to start the day Thursday. Overnight lows will be down in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog will be around after a few early bouts of rain. Partly cloudy skies would be the trend for sky coverage with high heat sticking in the area. Temps will be in the mid-80s with muggy levels sticking around. A few isolated pop up showers are possible due to the atmospheric conditions for the area, but most will trend dry.

FRIDAY: A return of the bright yellow orb across the Ohio Valley as high pressure should start to build in. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s. An isolated pop up shower is possible for the afternoon. The sun will be around for the weekend, but intermittent pop-up showers are possible for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. More widespread rain is likely for the day on Sunday.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly sunny skies to start, with an increase in cloud coverage for the afternoon and evening. The ingredients will be favorable for pop up shower and storm development through the second half of the day. It will be a hot and muggy one with maximum temperatures in the lower 90s. Feels like values likely in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a continuation of scattered showers. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start to the day with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for rain should start to wane for the afternoon hours. Maximum temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will start to feel less sticky for once.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with another threat for rain. High temperature will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey