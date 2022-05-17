(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: A gorgeous day follows yesterday’s rain! Mostly sunny skies for the day with a high of 72 degrees. There will be a light breeze around through the day out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Some sunshine is possible first thing in the morning, but clouds will quickly build in shortly thereafter. From there showers are likely starting in the afternoon and lasting overnight. High of 70.

Thursday: There could be a few showers early in the morning but those should wrap up by the time most of us are stepping out the door. Starting off cloudy with clouds breaking as we get later into the day. High of 77.

Friday: A sunny and very warm day with a high of 87 degrees. This is a day to make sure you drink your water!

Saturday: Partly cloudy with some rain showers likely in the second half of the day. High of 85.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers in the morning. High of 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 68.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler