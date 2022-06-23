(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Lots of sunshine following last night’s storms. Sunny for the day today with a cooler high of 82 degrees. The humidity will also lower throughout the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: Sunshine will turn to clouds with showers starting in the afternoon and lasting overnight. There could be a few storms in there as well as this moves through. High of 89 degrees.

Monday: A few showers from the night before could linger around for the morning but will not last all day. It will then quickly turn to sunshine through the rest of the day. High of 78 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 79 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 84 degrees.

