(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: A Freeze Warning starts the day before it expires at 9am. Mostly sunny skies through the entire day with a high of 56 degrees. Should be a great day overall.

Friday: Starting off cold once again with a morning temp at freezing. The NWS will likely issue a Frost Advisory so keep the plants inside or protected. Partly cloudy with a high of 63 – another great day.

Saturday: Clouds will start to build in through the day but we will still see some sunshine, especially in the first half of the day. A few showers could start later in the day but the day will mainly remain dry. High of 67.

Sunday: Showers are likely starting early in the morning and lasting through the day. A few bolts of lightning are also possible as we get into the afternoon and evening. High of 71.

Monday: Should start off with some sunshine before clouds start to make their way back into the forecast. Then some showers could join in later in the day, but overall a fine day. High of 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 71.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 65.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler