(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  A Freeze Warning starts the day before it expires at 9am.  Mostly sunny skies through the entire day with a high of 56 degrees.  Should be a great day overall.

Friday:  Starting off cold once again with a morning temp at freezing.  The NWS will likely issue a Frost Advisory so keep the plants inside or protected.  Partly cloudy with a high of 63 – another great day.

Saturday:  Clouds will start to build in through the day but we will still see some sunshine, especially in the first half of the day.  A few showers could start later in the day but the day will mainly remain dry.  High of 67.

Sunday:  Showers are likely starting early in the morning and lasting through the day.  A few bolts of lightning are also possible as we get into the afternoon and evening.  High of 71.

Monday: Should start off with some sunshine before clouds start to make their way back into the forecast.  Then some showers could join in later in the day, but overall a fine day.  High of 72.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with showers.  High of 71.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.  High of 65.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler