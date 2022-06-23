7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies across the Ohio Valley for our Friday eve. High pressure at the surface across the Tennessee/Ohio Valley allowed for little cloud coverage and calm winds. Dew point temperatures today were back in the comfortable category, although it was slightly muggy for the morning hours today. Daytime highs today were back in the lower 80s today with UV index values very high. Sunshine and blue skies will stick around to end the week and head into the weekend. Tonight, skies will stay clear with temperatures dipping down to the upper 50s. Dew point temperatures will stay lower. We could see some patchy fog development in the valleys as the cooler moves in. Winds will blow from the north around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog is possible in the valleys across the area as cooler air is present to begin the day. Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid- 80s. Dew point levels will likely be back on the climb but should stay in the comfortable category. It may feel slightly sticky to some, but overall, not too muggy. Cool off by the pool if you can.

SATURDAY: More sunshine for everyone to enjoy the first official weekend of Summer. Temperature wise, we will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Muggy levels will also be high.

SUNDAY: The heat will continue with a chance for some showers to develop. Since temperatures will be rather high, we could see a few thunderstorms fire up. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sky coverage will be mostly cloudy for most of the day.

MONDAY: Partly sunny will best describe sky coverage with temperatures down in the upper 70s. Temps will be cooler than average. It will be a nice change of pace to take a break from the heat.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-esque with temperatures maxing out in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies yet again with temperatures expected back towards the mid-80s, which is on par for average.

THURSDAY: Broad ridging will keep the Ohio Valley in a warm, yet dry airmass with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey