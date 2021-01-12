Sunshine and warmer Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and continued cold, Lows 25-29.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 41-45.
THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine, breezy and warmer., Highs 46-50.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 43-47.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold, Highs 31-35.
MONDAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 33-37.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a flurry or two, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker