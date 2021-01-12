Sunshine and warmer Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and continued cold, Lows 25-29.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and much warmer, Highs 41-45.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine, breezy and warmer., Highs 46-50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 43-47.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold, Highs 31-35.

MONDAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 33-37.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a flurry or two, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

