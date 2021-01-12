Sunshine and warmer Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: A slightly warmer than average air-mass is positioned over the Ohio Valley and that will keep our temperatures in the upper 30s if not low 40s today. Some low-level moisture is starting to swing through the area and allowing for more cloud development. I do expect to see the sun at time but there will certainly be a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the day as well as the next couple of days. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph and we could see a gust or two of 20. This will keep it feeling colder than what the temperature is outside. It will be best to bundle up as you head out the door this afternoon.