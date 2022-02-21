(7 Day Forecast)

President’s Day: A nice day to start off the week! High temperatures and sunshine outside. Clouds will start to build in this evening but it should overall be a pretty decent day. High of 60.

Tuesday: Rain starting early in the morning and lasting through the entire day. We are looking at about in inch of rainfall. This is forecast to put the Ohio River into the action stage once again and peak at 30.8 feet. It will also be breezy with wind gust speeds up to 24mph. High of 62.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix in the forecast. It is slightly too far out to fully time it out and look at precipitation types, but it is looking like it will be mix. We will likely see it through the whole day and pick up in the second half of your Thursday. It will then continue overnight. High of 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some mix continuing until about lunch time. Again, it is still too far away to fully call timing and precipitation type, but it could cause traveling issues. High of 38.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 34.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 36.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler