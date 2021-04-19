Sunshine and warmth returns for the start of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Like yourself, I would have preferred to see a bit more of the sun and warmer air over the weekend, but I will gladly take it to start the work-week. During the AM hours, expect to be needing a coat to start the day because temps will be in the mid to low 40s to start but good news is that we will be warming up as the afternoon swings in. Temps will max out in the mid to upper 60s range and it will be a nice changeup from the weekend. Sunshine will also return thanks to mostly sunny skies. Winds will blow from the west around 7-12 mph, meaning it will be a nice cooling breeze for walkers and those who want to be outside. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will be in the mid to low 40s with relatively clear skies.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the warmer conditions will continue into your Tuesday before we come crashing down on Wednesday. High temps will be in the mid 60s and we could enjoy some sunshine once again. Weather variables will change Tuesday night as we prepare for our next weather maker that will bring some rain showers, breezy conditions, and possibly a few snowflakes into our neck of the woods.

WEDNESDAY: A low pressure system will swing into our region as we enter the halfway point of the work-week. This system will bring with it some rain showers throughout the day as well as breezy conditions. Rain will begin very early Wednesday morning and could last all the way into the evening hours. The other weather variable that will change is our temps. Expected highs will be in the mid 40s. BRRR! Breezy conditions will make it worse as we could see wind gusts up and around 35 mph. As we head into early Thursday morning, lows could bottom out in the upper 20s and with enough moisture, we could see a stray snowflake or two.

THURSDAY: After a cold start to the morning, we will not warm up too much. High temps will be back in the upper 40s. Breezy conditions are likely to linger on into the end of the work-week as well. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the dominant sky condition.

FRIDAY: Now we are getting back closer to spring like weather to end the week. Temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s and we could see a bit more sun.

SATURDAY: As the weekend rolls in, we will see the chance for some spotty showers in the PM hours and overall an April like day. Temps will max out around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the AM hours, but clouds and some shower activity could return into the afternoon. Temps will be back in the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey