WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 54 degrees, and the low will be 29 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the morning than becoming mostly cloudy with showers through the late night into early morning Friday. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 58 degrees, and the low will be 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain showers. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 50 degrees, and the low will be 37 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance for PM showers. Winds will be from the south southeasterly 05-10mph gusting up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 55 degrees, and the low will be 44 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance for rain showers. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 49 degrees and the low will be 38 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 46 degrees and the low will be 34 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 47 degrees and the low will be 39 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi