Sunshine brings slightly warmer temperatures

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Bitter AM, Some sun mixed with clouds, still dry and chilly, Highs 39-42.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Lows 27-30.

FRIDAY: Clouds return with light rain or snow showers, Highs 43-46.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain likely, mild, Highs 43-46.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain/snow showers, Highs 37-40.

MONDAY: Chance for mixing showers continues, Highs 38-40.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow mix showers likely, Highs 38-41.

WEDNESDAY: Drying out some with peeks of sunshine, Highs 32-34.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman