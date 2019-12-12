Sunshine brings slightly warmer temperatures

TODAY: Bitter AM, Some sun mixed with clouds, still dry and chilly, Highs 39-42.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Lows 27-30.
FRIDAY: Clouds return with light rain or snow showers, Highs 43-46.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain likely, mild, Highs 43-46.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain/snow showers, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Chance for mixing showers continues, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Rain and snow mix showers likely, Highs 38-41.
WEDNESDAY: Drying out some with peeks of sunshine, Highs 32-34.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

