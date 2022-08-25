(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off the morning with fog again. This will dissipate through the morning and give way to lots of sunshine! Temps are a little warmer today with a high of 85 degrees and somewhat uncomfortable humidity.

Friday: Still seeing lots of sunshine but clouds will start to increase as we go through the day. We have the chance for some showers to pop into the forecast starting in the afternoon due to a cold front. There could be a few storms in here but they should not be severe. High of 83 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are back for the weekend. High of 81 degrees follow Friday’s cold front.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 88 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a chance for some showers popping into the forecast in the second half of the day. High of 87 degrees.

Tuesday: As another cold front moves towards the area, rain chances increase a bit in the area. We will likely see rain in the forecast. High of 85 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 80 degrees. There is still a slight chance for rain today but I think most of it will be contained to Monday and Tuesday.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler