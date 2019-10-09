Sunshine continues this week

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dense morning fog then sun/cloud mix, nice and mild, Highs 65-68.TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler again, Lows 47-50.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again and very nice, Highs 70-72.THURSDAY: Warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 72-75.FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.SATURDAY: Several more clouds with few rain showers, Highs 66-68.SUNDAY: Even cooler and dry with mostly sunny skies, Highs 62-65.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and still cooler, Highs 62-65.