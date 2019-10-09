Sunshine continues this week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies again and very nice, Highs 70-72.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with light breezes, Lows 47-50.
THURSDAY: Warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 72-75.
FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, Highs 66-68.
SUNDAY: Cooler again and dry with sun and cloud mix, Highs 62-65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and still cooler, Highs 62-65.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds with isolated showers, cool, Highs 59-62.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

