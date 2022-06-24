(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Lots of sunshine through the day with a high of 85 degrees. Humidity will be more comfortable through the day.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees. Humidity will start to increase again.

Sunday: Starting off sunny before clouds and rain showers with a few storms move back into the forecast. Showers will start in the second half of the day, mainly in the evening. These will last overnight. High of 89 degrees.

Monday: A few showers will start the morning but those should wrap up early on. Then lots of sunshine will move back into the forecast. Much cooler with a high of 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 78 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 82 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly clear, high of 87 degrees.

