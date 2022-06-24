(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Lots of sunshine through the day with a high of 85 degrees.  Humidity will be more comfortable through the day. 

Saturday:  Mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees.  Humidity will start to increase again.

Sunday:  Starting off sunny before clouds and rain showers with a few storms move back into the forecast.  Showers will start in the second half of the day, mainly in the evening.  These will last overnight.  High of 89 degrees.

Monday: A few showers will start the morning but those should wrap up early on.  Then lots of sunshine will move back into the forecast.   Much cooler with a high of 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 78 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 82 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly clear, high of 87 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler