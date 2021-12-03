Sunshine could finally mix into the Ohio Valley tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Overall, the first Friday of December had a chill in the air with not much sunshine. That really has been a trend for our area for the last two weeks it feels. A rather stagnant air pattern has led us to not see the bright yellow orb as much. Good news though, we could finally see some of it tomorrow! Very scattered rain showers/misty conditions have also been present for some portions of the Ohio Valley. Rain has been very light in those instances. It was fairly chilly as well with high temperatures in the mid to low 40s today. The positive note is that the winds at least have not been breezy, making it feel colder. Tonight, we will start to see some patchy clearing as high pressure builds in across the area. Temperatures will fall in the mid 30s once again as well.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we head into the weekend. Thermometers will read afternoon highs in the upper 40s before colder air returns early next week. It will be dry for the super 6 games on as well. Also, if you haven’t done so yet maybe think about putting the Christmas decorations up if you want. The sun would at least provide a slight warming feature.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with our next chance for rain coming in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will max out in the low 50s. The afternoon could get a bit breezy as well. Rain will become widespread late Sunday into early Monday morning. Wind gusts overnight could get into the 50s.

MONDAY: Widespread rain will be around as we head into the morning hours of your Monday. Most of the rain should start to wrap up by lunchtime with clouds likely lingering around. High temperatures will be right after midnight, in the lower 50s with falling temps thereafter. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s. Winds will also be a factor the plagues the Ohio Valley. Gusts in the early morning hours could approach the 50-mph range.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for the moment. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 30s. It will be a transition day into more rain mid-week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for rain/snow showers. Snow is likely in the morning with a changeover to rain by the afternoon. High temps for right now will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and it feels repetitive talking about them. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable as we end the week. High temperatures will stay in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey